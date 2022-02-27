BTS' V shares pictures browsing through music albums

BTS’ V recently shared glimpses of his day out with his friend and since then fans cannot stop gushing.

On Saturday, the singer took to Instagram and shared his first post on the platform after his recovery from Covid-19.

In the first picture, a neon light sign read 'listen'. It was followed by a photo of V posing with his pal as they sat smiling on a stage with various instruments, including a drum.

In the next few photos, BTS' V is seen browsing through records, stacked from floor to ceiling.



In one of the pictures, V is seen staring at his phone while sipping a beverage, next to a bike. V also posed in front of an art piece on a wall and shared a mirror selfie as he sat on the floor surrounded by trumpets and saxophones.

In the last slide, V shared the picture of his drink and wrote, "Eat deliciously :) but cutely", as translated by @BTStranslation_. Sharing the pictures, V added a face showing spiral eyes and dizzy emoji.

For his day out, V opted for a white T-shirt, grey pants, a black coat, and a scarf. He also wore a face mask.

Meanwhile, ARMY, BTS fandom went wild for his latest snaps as they shared his pictures on Twitter.

One person tweeted, "He's so boyfriend material."

Another fan wrote, "And this man claimed that his photos don't have boyfriend vibes? Taehyung, you are literally the embodiment of this, seriously looking at these photos I feel comfortable."

Earlier this week, BTS was named the 2021 IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year, making them the first act to win the award two years running. Their Japanese album BTS, THE BEST topped Japan's Oricon Year-End Album Chart at the close of 2021, the first for a non-domestic act in 37 years, Reuters reported citing IFPI.

On the work front, BTS will hold their Permission to Dance on Stage concerts in Las Vegas and Seoul. While they will perform in the US in April, fans in South Korea will enjoy their show in Seoul in March.

BTS has also been nominated for best pop duo/group performance at this year's Grammy Awards for their song Butter.