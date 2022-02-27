Elton John and David Furnish 'heartbroken' over Russia-Ukraine conflict

 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 27 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 27, 2022

English singer Sir Elton John and Canadian filmmaker David Furnish have released emotional statement over Russia-Ukraine crisis, saying 'we are heartbroken'.

The duo posted the same picture on social media, which features the country's blue and yellow flag, the stars wrote: "For over 20 years, the Elton John AIDS Foundation has supported some of the most vulnerable people in Ukraine with access to HIV services and care, as part of our commitment to communities across Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

"We are heartbroken and appalled to see this conflict unfold and our hearts are with the people of Ukraine who do not deserve to live through this nightmare. During these devastating times, we stand for an end to the violence and suffering in Ukraine so that life-saving services and humanitarian aid can reach those desperately in need. @ejaf."

Elton John and David Furnish's touching words attracted massive praise and hearts.

