Monday Feb 28 2022
BLACKPINK's Rosé diagnosed with Covid-19, cancels overseas schedules

Monday Feb 28, 2022

BLACKPINK’s vocalist Rosé, real name Roseanne Park, cancelled some of her overseas schedules after testing positive for Covid-19 on February 28.

According to the K-pop group’s management agency, YG Entertainment, the On The Ground singer, who was gearing up to fly off to aboard, took a PCR test on Monday which returned positive.

“Rose tested positive for COVID-19 after taking a PCR test prior to her departure on February 28th. As a result, some of her overseas schedules have been cancelled,” the statement read.

The entertainment company also shared that the three other members of the quartet have been tested negative “and all members including Rose do not have any suspicious symptoms,” it added.

“All BLACKPINK members are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and we will prioritize our artists' and their staff members' health,” the company added while asking fans to pray for the singer’s ‘speedy recovery’.

