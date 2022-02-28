Princess Diana beats Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton as most beautiful royal of all time

Princess Diana has been revealed the most attractive royal lady of all time, leaving behind her daughters-in-law Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, according to ancient Greece’s ‘golden ratio’ formula.



The mother of Prince William and Prince Harry obtained the highest score as Harley Street surgeon Dr Julian De Silva ran ‘golden ratio’ analysis on some of the most well-known royal women including Diana, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

Princess Diana was revealed the most attractive royal, followed by Queen Rania of Jordan and the late Grace Kelly of Monaco.

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton came in fourth and fifth respectively as per the golden ratio formula.

The Daily Mail quoted Dr De Silva as saying: 'Diana, Meghan and Kate are all very beautiful women. But when measured against the Greeks' Golden Ratio of physical perfection, Princess Diana comes out on top.”