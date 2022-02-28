Gigi and Bella Hadid rock new look for Versace show feat. bleached brows: pics

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid’s walk for Versace’s Fall 2022 collection at the Milan Fashion Week on Friday is making headlines in fashion world as the model sisters debuted their whole new look featuring bleached brows.

This year’s prestigious event, like its every comeback, exuded glamour and style however it was the Hadid sister’s runway that stole the spotlight.

Mum of Khai, donned a red velvet corset dress which she paired with latex boots and matching gloves.

The 26-year-old model held a red purse she walked down the runway looking jaw-droopingly stunning.

Meanwhile, Bella was clad in similar but shorter dress with full sleeves and red latex leggings.

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid walk for Versace’s Fall 2022 collection

The duo recently joined Donatella Versace for the brand’s latest campaign. “Family is always at the heart of everything I do, which is why I love Bella and Gigi so much," she said in a statement, quoted by WWD.

"They perfectly exemplify the strength between sisters, and they share that message to our Versace sisterhood worldwide," added Versace.