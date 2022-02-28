 
entertainment
Monday Feb 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Gigi and Bella Hadid rock new look for Versace show feat. bleached brows: pics

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 28, 2022

Gigi and Bella Hadid rock new look for Versace show feat. bleached brows: pics
Gigi and Bella Hadid rock new look for Versace show feat. bleached brows: pics

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid’s walk for Versace’s Fall 2022 collection at the Milan Fashion Week on Friday is making headlines in fashion world as the model sisters debuted their whole new look featuring bleached brows.

This year’s prestigious event, like its every comeback, exuded glamour and style however it was the Hadid sister’s runway that stole the spotlight.

Mum of Khai, donned a red velvet corset dress which she paired with latex boots and matching gloves.

The 26-year-old model held a red purse she walked down the runway looking jaw-droopingly stunning.

Meanwhile, Bella was clad in similar but shorter dress with full sleeves and red latex leggings.

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid walk for Versace’s Fall 2022 collection
Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid walk for Versace’s Fall 2022 collection

The duo recently joined Donatella Versace for the brand’s latest campaign. “Family is always at the heart of everything I do, which is why I love Bella and Gigi so much," she said in a statement, quoted by WWD.

"They perfectly exemplify the strength between sisters, and they share that message to our Versace sisterhood worldwide," added Versace.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian returns to L. A in her new private jet worth $95 million

Kim Kardashian returns to L. A in her new private jet worth $95 million
Real Anna Sorokin's friend Neff Davis addresses ‘racist backlash’

Real Anna Sorokin's friend Neff Davis addresses ‘racist backlash’
'Squid Game' Star HoYeon Jung gets emotional while receiving first SAG award

'Squid Game' Star HoYeon Jung gets emotional while receiving first SAG award

SAG Awards 2022: Full list of winners

SAG Awards 2022: Full list of winners
Kanye West’s relationship with Kim Kardashian look-alike Chaney Jones leaked

Kanye West’s relationship with Kim Kardashian look-alike Chaney Jones leaked
Meghan Markle honours Princess Diana at NAACP Image Awards

Meghan Markle honours Princess Diana at NAACP Image Awards
Drum and bass pioneer MC Skibadee passes away at 54, family confirms

Drum and bass pioneer MC Skibadee passes away at 54, family confirms
Will Smith gets appreciation from Denzel Washington after winning SAG award for best actor

Will Smith gets appreciation from Denzel Washington after winning SAG award for best actor
Princess Diana beats Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton as most beautiful royal of all time

Princess Diana beats Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton as most beautiful royal of all time
BLACKPINK's Rosé diagnosed with Covid-19, cancels overseas schedules

BLACKPINK's Rosé diagnosed with Covid-19, cancels overseas schedules
Britney Spears, fiancé Sam Asghari ‘don’t follow rules’

Britney Spears, fiancé Sam Asghari ‘don’t follow rules’
Lady Gaga discloses her true wish

Lady Gaga discloses her true wish

Latest

view all