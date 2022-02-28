‘Squid Game’becomes first non-English-language series to win SAG Awards.

On Sunday, at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards, the show became the first non-English-language series and the first Korean series to win the SAG Awards. In all, the show took home three of the four statuettes for which it was nominated.

To note, Netflix's survival thriller earned four nominations, including outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series; outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama television series; outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series for star Lee Jung-jae, and outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series for star Jung Ho-yeon.

Lee, 49, and Jung, 27, won in their respective categories. The awards marked Lee and Jung's first-ever SAG Award nominations and wins.

Meanwhile, Jung beat out fellow nominees Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon from The Morning Show, Elisabeth Moss from The Handmaid's Tale, and Sarah Snook from Succession.

The show also took home the trophy for outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series, which was handed out by actors Alexandra Daddario and Ross Butler in the PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet.