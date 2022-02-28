Prince Harry, Prince William 'completely blindsided' by Camilla news

File Footage





Prince Harry and Prince William are said to be "completely blindsided" by the Queen’s announcement for Camilla to be granted the Queen Consort title.

According to royal author Christopher Andersen, while speaking on Us Weekly, the news of Camilla becoming Queen one day is "driving a wedge" in the royal family, in particular with the feuding brothers.

"It’s just whether or not they can get over this bad feeling," he said.

"Then, of course, Queen [Elizabeth II]‘s health and these other considerations are there. I don’t think it helped with the queen announcing that Duchess Camilla will be Queen Consort and that’s another issue,

"I can tell you right now that the boys were completely blindsided by this."

On the eve of the Platinum Jubilee, the Queen had announced her "sincere wish" to see Camilla take the Queen Consort title one day.

