Monday Feb 28 2022
'CODA' star Troy Kotsur makes history as first deaf actor to win a SAG Award

Monday Feb 28, 2022

CODA star Troy Kotsur made history at the SAG Awards as the first deaf actor to win a solo award
CODA star Troy Kotsur made history at the SAG Awards as the first deaf actor to win a solo award

Actor Troy Kotsur made history on Sunday as he picked up the outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role trophy for CODA at the SAG Awards, making him the first deaf actor to manage the feat!

Kotsur’s CODA co-star Marlee Matlin is the only deaf actor to win an Oscar, but Kotsur may now be in line to join her with his win last night, reported The Associated Press.

When his name was read, the 53-year-old veteran actor plunged his head into his hands. On stage, he thanked his wife Deanne Bray for “reminding me to check my fly before walking the red carpet.”

Kotsur also thanked Bray for more than just that, adding, “She is still here with me today. She's been with me through all these years of struggle. Thank you so much for being my backbone and thank you for supporting me. I love you.”

“I'm so proud to be a member of SAG. I've been a member since 2001, and so now I finally feel like I'm part of the family," Kotsur signalled in ASL as his interpreter translated his words.

“I know you all are artists, and I know you all know what it's like to be a starving actor. Back then I used to sleep in my car, I slept in my dressing room backstage, I couch-surfed and all of that. You feel me, right? So, thank you so much,” he added. 

