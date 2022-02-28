 
Kanye West chills with Elon Musk in new post amid ‘Donda 2’ release party: pic

Kanye West and Elon Musk’s long-standing friendship is only getting stronger as the pals are not wasting any chance to shower support on each other.

Taking to Instagram, the 44-year-old rapper posted a blue tinted photo of him chilling with SpaceX CEO as they both can be seen laying on the ground.

The Flashing Lights song-maker captioned the post, “YE (globe emoji) ELON (rocket emoji)”

The post comes after the 50-year-old businessman arrived at West’s Donda 2 album release party last Tuesday. 

The event, held at LoanDepot Park in Miami, was also attended by Diddy, DJ Khaled, Pusha T, Alicia Keys and Marilyn Manson.

Meanwhile, the recent picture also came as a breather amidst the Hip Hop star’s heated social media attacks on his estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

It was also recently reported that the SKIMS founder filed court documents against West’s post claiming that it ‘contains a lot of misinformation and have caused her emotional distress.’

“Kim claims she read something online allegedly by Kanye and characterizes the posts in her declaration as misinformation,” TMZ cited the Praise God’s counsel’s response in this regard.

“Kim needed to offer the social media posts into evidence, and show that the posts were written by Kanye,” it added.

