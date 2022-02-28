Prince William, Kate Middleton labeled ‘Disney celebrities of Windsor'

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been branded 'Disney celebrities of Windsor' as Jamaica refuses to foot the bill for their upcoming royal tour into the country.



This accusation has been issued by Jamaica’s Office of the Prime Minister, Robert Morgan.

He issued a clarifying statement, claiming that Jamaica will ‘not be paying for the visit.

According to The Mirror, it read, “There are obviously going to be costs if a VIP is coming to your country,” the statement went on to read.

While “There will obviously be costs as it relates to per-diem for security personnel who will be engaged to ensure safety.”

“It happened with (former President Barack) Obama, any dignitary that comes to Jamaica, the country will obviously have to foot a cost... I want to repeat again, the Government is not paying for the visit.”