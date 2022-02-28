 
entertainment
Monday Feb 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William, Kate Middleton labeled ‘Disney celebrities of Windsor'

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 28, 2022

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been branded 'Disney celebrities of Windsor' as Jamaica refuses to foot the bill for their upcoming royal tour into the country.

This accusation has been issued by Jamaica’s Office of the Prime Minister, Robert Morgan.

He issued a clarifying statement, claiming that Jamaica will ‘not be paying for the visit.

According to The Mirror, it read, “There are obviously going to be costs if a VIP is coming to your country,” the statement went on to read.

While “There will obviously be costs as it relates to per-diem for security personnel who will be engaged to ensure safety.”

“It happened with (former President Barack) Obama, any dignitary that comes to Jamaica, the country will obviously have to foot a cost... I want to repeat again, the Government is not paying for the visit.”

More From Entertainment:

Why details of Prince Andrew's sex abuse payout will never be made public

Why details of Prince Andrew's sex abuse payout will never be made public
Priyanka Chopra once texted THIS actress from Abhishek Bachchan's phone, saying 'I Miss You’

Priyanka Chopra once texted THIS actress from Abhishek Bachchan's phone, saying 'I Miss You’
Prince Andrew ‘feeling broken’ over military title losses: report

Prince Andrew ‘feeling broken’ over military title losses: report
Meghan Markle steals limelight as she marks her first public appearance of 2022 in stunning outfit

Meghan Markle steals limelight as she marks her first public appearance of 2022 in stunning outfit
Royal Family ‘holding their breath’ as Queen battles covid-19

Royal Family ‘holding their breath’ as Queen battles covid-19
Kate Middleton plagued with ‘crippling fear’: ‘Could do so much’

Kate Middleton plagued with ‘crippling fear’: ‘Could do so much’
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are 'ready to get into' 'Wicked' filming

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are 'ready to get into' 'Wicked' filming
Tom Hardy once admitted his addiction destroyed everything

Tom Hardy once admitted his addiction destroyed everything
Prince George may never become King: ‘Who can take his place?’

Prince George may never become King: ‘Who can take his place?’
Dwayne Johnson spends love-filled weekend with mom at grandparents’ grave

Dwayne Johnson spends love-filled weekend with mom at grandparents’ grave
Real story behind Meghan Markle's 'evil smirking' photo revealed

Real story behind Meghan Markle's 'evil smirking' photo revealed
‘Squid Game’ HoYeon Jung claps back at ignorant question at SAG Awards

‘Squid Game’ HoYeon Jung claps back at ignorant question at SAG Awards

Latest

view all