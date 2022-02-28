Prince Andrew ‘feeling broken’ over military title losses: report

 
Prince Andrew has reportedly been feeling completely broken in light of the loss of his military titles.

Page Six sources brought this claim to light during one of their interviews with Page Six.

There the insider explained just how broken Prince Andrew has been feeling since his settlement with his accuser led to him losing almost every military he’s ever possessed.

The source was quoted saying, “He is down, he is broken. If he wants to dress up once in a while in a naval uniform, then let him.”

Currently “His reputation is in tatters, his public life is over. He is a walking embarrassment,” to make matters worse.

For those unversed with the nature of Prince Andrew’s military titles, the Mirror sources explain, “He served in the Royal Navy in the Falklands War and this was bestowed upon him by the Queen. It’s effectively the same as an honorary degree.”

