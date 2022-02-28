Priyanka Chopra once texted THIS actress from Abhishek Bachchan's phone, saying 'I miss You’

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra once texted a well-known Bollywood actress from Abhishek Bachchan's phone.

Priyanka and Abhishek are promising actors in the Indian industry and they have also shared screen space in movies such as Bluffmaster and Dostana.

Recently, veteran actor Simi Garewal took to her Instagram to share a snippet from her favourite chat show moment and it was with none other than the Desi Girl.



The throwback video was from her chat show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal.

In the video, Garewal asked Priyanka about her bond with Abhishek. To which Priyanka replied and recalled one of the pranks she pulled off on Abhishek during the shoot of one of their films. She revealed that she once stole Abhishek’s phone and texted Rani Mukerji.



She said that she messaged ‘I miss you where have been? You wanna...’ to Rani. In her defence, Priyanka said that Abhishek had stolen her phone first. Later, Priyanka told that Rani replied back and said, “Hi AB, what is wrong with you?”

On the work front the actress was recently seen in Matrix: The Resurrections, while in Bollywood, her last appearance was in The White Tiger, alongside Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao. The actress will soon be seen in the web series called Citadel, helmed by the Russo Brothers. She also has the Farhan Akhtar directorial Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the pipeline.