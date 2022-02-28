 
Selena Gomez walks onstage barefoot after falling on the SAG Awards red carpet

Selena Gomez walks onstage barefoot after falling on the SAG Awards red carpet

Singer and actress Selena Gomez suffered a fall on the SAG Awards red carpet after striking poses in her high heels.

The 29-year-old star was seen clinging to an attentive man as she tumbled to her knees. After regaining her bearings, she put off her heels and walked away barefoot to present the award.

Selena was accompanied by Only Murders in the Building costar Martin Short onstage at the ceremony as they presented the honors for Outstanding Female Actress in a Supporting Role.  

The Dead Don't Die actress looked drop-dead -gorgeous in black ensemble. she was little confused after the incident and went on the stage to presented an award barefoot to avoid another fall.

Selena Gomez donned a luxe ensemble to the award show in Southern California, wearing a black Oscar de la Renta gown with a diamond necklace. The actress smiled as she made her way to the podium during the event.

