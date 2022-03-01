 
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Fans notice Kim Kardashian’s post with lyrics from Pete Davidson’s ex Ariana Grande

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 01, 2022

Fans notice Kim Kardashian’s post with lyrics from Pete Davidson’s ex Ariana Grande
Fans notice Kim Kardashian’s post with lyrics from Pete Davidson’s ex Ariana Grande 

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian, who is currently making headlines with her romance with the Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, has dropped a gorgeous picture on her social media. However, fans have speculated a different reference in the caption of her post.

On Monday, the billionaire mogul, 41, left fans in frenzy after captioning an Instagram post with the title of singer Ariana Grande’s song Just Like Magic.

In the shared picture, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star donned an all-black chic outfit.

For the unversed, Davidson became engaged to the Grammy winner in 2018. The couple then called their engagement off just after five months of being together.

Given that the SKIMS founder is dating Grande’s ex-fiancé, the choice of caption sparked a debate online. Fans took to the comments section, noticing the subtle reference to the lyrics. One fan wrote, “Not the Ariana Grande reference.”

“The Ari reference?? Babe!!” commented another. “Quoting @arianagrande while dating her lefts overs [sic] – cute,” reacted another fan.

Kardashian started dating Davidson last fall after filing for divorce from Ye, with whom she shares four children: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

More From Entertainment:

Naya Rivera family settles her 'wrongful' 2020 drowning death

Naya Rivera family settles her 'wrongful' 2020 drowning death
Disney, Warner Bros., Sony pausing film releases in Russia over Ukraine invasion

Disney, Warner Bros., Sony pausing film releases in Russia over Ukraine invasion
Prince Harry given 'look' by Meghan Markle to shape up on stage at NAACP Awards

Prince Harry given 'look' by Meghan Markle to shape up on stage at NAACP Awards
Queen Elizabeth recovers from coronavirus, enjoys time with family: report

Queen Elizabeth recovers from coronavirus, enjoys time with family: report
TikTok videos get longer in challenge to YouTube

TikTok videos get longer in challenge to YouTube
Benedict Cumberbatch gets his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!

Benedict Cumberbatch gets his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!
Neil Diamond sells entire song catalogue to Universal Music

Neil Diamond sells entire song catalogue to Universal Music
Prince Andrew in line for new sexual harassment lawsuit by salon owner?

Prince Andrew in line for new sexual harassment lawsuit by salon owner?
'Tinder Swindler' Simon Leviev sued by diamond tycoon 'fraud' calls dad

'Tinder Swindler' Simon Leviev sued by diamond tycoon 'fraud' calls dad
Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet 'living together' to 'work things out' after split bomb

Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet 'living together' to 'work things out' after split bomb
Selena Gomez walks onstage barefoot after falling on the SAG Awards red carpet

Selena Gomez walks onstage barefoot after falling on the SAG Awards red carpet
Kate Middleton wins hearts as she pays special tribute to Princess Diana at Rugby match

Kate Middleton wins hearts as she pays special tribute to Princess Diana at Rugby match

Latest

view all