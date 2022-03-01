Fans notice Kim Kardashian’s post with lyrics from Pete Davidson’s ex Ariana Grande

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian, who is currently making headlines with her romance with the Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, has dropped a gorgeous picture on her social media. However, fans have speculated a different reference in the caption of her post.

On Monday, the billionaire mogul, 41, left fans in frenzy after captioning an Instagram post with the title of singer Ariana Grande’s song Just Like Magic.

In the shared picture, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star donned an all-black chic outfit.

For the unversed, Davidson became engaged to the Grammy winner in 2018. The couple then called their engagement off just after five months of being together.

Given that the SKIMS founder is dating Grande’s ex-fiancé, the choice of caption sparked a debate online. Fans took to the comments section, noticing the subtle reference to the lyrics. One fan wrote, “Not the Ariana Grande reference.”

“The Ari reference?? Babe!!” commented another. “Quoting @arianagrande while dating her lefts overs [sic] – cute,” reacted another fan.

Kardashian started dating Davidson last fall after filing for divorce from Ye, with whom she shares four children: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.