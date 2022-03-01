Prince Charles warned by Putin on making 'unacceptable comparison' with Hitler

 
Prince Charles went against royal protocol to comment on Vladimir Putin's leadership back in 2014.

Speaking to a Jewish refugee in that year, Charles compared the Russian President to Adolf Hitler, only a few days before his meeting with Putin was scheduled.  

On a visit to the Museum of Immigration in Halifax, Nova Scotia, he talked to volunteer Marienne Ferguson.

Ms Ferguson later told a  journalist: “The Prince said: ‘And now Putin is doing just about the same as Hitler."

“I must say that I agree with him, and am sure a lot of people do.

“But I was very surprised he made the comment, as I know they (members of the Royal Family) aren’t meant to say these things.”

Upon Charles' faux pas, royal aides tried to rebuff the statements on Mr Ferguson: 

“The Prince of Wales would not seek to make a political statement during a private conversation," they said, as per Mirror.co.uk.

“I think it is an absolute insult of the highest order to be throwing around accusations about our Royal family,” he said at the time.

“Charles has rightly pointed out that Putin is acting exactly like Hitler did in the Sudetenland. I think he’s spot on.

“A pattern is emerging here - whenever anybody stands up to Putin, he turns round and calls them fascists. It’s a bit rich.”

However, Putin did not refrain from sending a direct message to the Prince, warning him of grave consequences of his statement.

 "Give my words to Prince Charles. He has been to our country more than once, if he made such a comparison, it is unacceptable and I am sure he understands that as a man of manners," said Putin.

"I met him personally, as well as other members of the Royal Family. This is not what monarchs do," he concluded.

