Louis Tomlinson calls off Moscow, Kyiv shows to condemn Russia-Ukraine war

Louis Tomlinson is extending his support towards the people suffering from the ‘needless war’ as he called off his upcoming shows in Moscow and Kyiv amid Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Taking to Twitter, the One Direction alum announced that his main priority is safety of his fans due to which he won’t be performing in the two cities.

“Due to the recent events in Ukraine, I have to sadly announce that my tour shows in Moscow and Kyiv are cancelled until further notice,” he wrote.

“The safety of my fans is my priority and my thoughts go out to the people of Ukraine and al those suffering from this needless war,” the 30-year-old singer added.

Tomlinson was supposed to hit the stage at Stereo Plaza venue in Kyiv on July 4, following his performance at Russia’s Circus City Hall in the Russian capital on July 6.

Thousands of people, including 16 children, have already lost their lives in the assault started last week from Vladmir Putin’s side.