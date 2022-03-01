Queen Elizabeth shares her first message as she recovers from Covid-19

British Queen Elizabeth II has shared her first message after she reportedly recovered from coronavirus.



The Buckingham Palace posted the Queen’s first message on its official Twitter and Instagram handles to mark St. David's Day on Tuesday, March 1.

Queen Elizabeth’s message reads: “Wishing all our followers celebrating in Wales and around the world a happy #StDavidsDay.”

It was posted with hashtag “#DyddGwylDewi.”

Earlier, the Daily Mail reported that the Queen has recovered from coronavirus and enjoyed an afternoon with royal family members and friends this weekend at Frogmore.

It disclosed that the monarch, 95, who was diagnosed with Covid-19 on February 20, visited Frogmore on her Windsor Estate on Sunday and enjoyed some precious time with Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children besides Princess Beatrice and her baby daughter.