Tuesday Mar 01 2022
BTS’ Jungkook vows to ‘work harder’ as he drops new dance video: Watch

Tuesday Mar 01, 2022

BTS member Jungkook is making waves with webtoon 7 Fates: CHAKO’s OST, Stay Alive (Prod. Suga) and amidst his soaring popularity the K-pop idol has vowed to keep on ‘working hard.’

Taking to Instagram, the Euphoria hit-maker dropped new dance cover as he grooves to the beats with his choreographer friend Taesung.

Clad in a white tee under a beige jacket, the 24-year-old singer can be seen pulling off some jaw-dropping moves in the video.

He captioned the post, “I will work harder!!!”

The video also got a reaction from Jungkook’s band-mate who dropped fire emoji and the Taesung himself who couldn’t hold back from giving the artists a shout out.

He shared the post on his IG Story and wrote, “He has the ability to absorb every moment he sees, hears, and feels well. It's just amazing to see rapid development."

"Jungkook! In da house!" he added. 

