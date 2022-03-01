 
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon kick-start shooting for ‘Ghudchadi' across Gurugram, Delhi & Jaipur

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 01, 2022

Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon kick-start shooting for ‘Ghudchadi across Gurugram, Delhi & Jaipur
Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon kick-start shooting for ‘Ghudchadi' across Gurugram, Delhi & Jaipur

Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon have begun filming for the much-awaited film Ghudchadi and left millions of their fans excited.

The Binoy Gandhi directorial has kick-started in Gurugram with an indoor shoot and will then continue to New Delhi before moving on to Jaipur. According to the latest report in Hindustan Times, the actors are currently in Gurugram and the shoot will go on till 10 March.

Revealing a few details of the ongoing shoot, a source said, "Raveena joined the team on 24 February. At the moment, they are shooting in a flat of a society in Sushant Lok. They will start heading outside from 2 March, and head to Delhi from 5 March,"

The source added, "They will be heading to Jaipur after completing Delhi-NCR shoot on March 10," adding that the film’s details are under wraps to avoid the public glare.

Elaborating on the Gurugram and Delhi shoot, the source said, "After wrapping up the indoor segment, they will shoot in Cyber hub, Golf course. They have planned a two-day outing in Delhi where they will shoot in Red Fort and Humayun’s Tomb. In Gurugram, they will explore local markets, and in Delhi, the plan is to shoot in archaeological places mostly."

Earlier, on Twitter, Sanjay Dutt had even dropped a teaser and tweeted, "Bringing the laughter, drama with a fun-packed movie #Ghudchadi, at your doorstep soon." 

More From Entertainment:

Camila Cabello shares new sneak peek from song ‘Bam Bam’ on TikTok

Camila Cabello shares new sneak peek from song ‘Bam Bam’ on TikTok
'The Kardashians' trailer reveals Kim Kardashian's reaction to Kourtney's engagement

'The Kardashians' trailer reveals Kim Kardashian's reaction to Kourtney's engagement

Ukraine President Zelenskyy thanks Prince William, Kate Middleton

Ukraine President Zelenskyy thanks Prince William, Kate Middleton

BLACKPINK member Rosé spills reason behind learning to skateboard

BLACKPINK member Rosé spills reason behind learning to skateboard
Kendall Jenner, Gigi and Bella Hadid drop jaws at Paris Fashion Week: pics

Kendall Jenner, Gigi and Bella Hadid drop jaws at Paris Fashion Week: pics
Prince Charles' wife Camilla known as Duchess of Cornwall rather than Princess of Wales: Here's Why

Prince Charles' wife Camilla known as Duchess of Cornwall rather than Princess of Wales: Here's Why
Idris Elba to collab with Jay Z for new music after announcing acting break

Idris Elba to collab with Jay Z for new music after announcing acting break
BTS’ Jungkook vows to ‘work harder’ as he drops new dance video: Watch

BTS’ Jungkook vows to ‘work harder’ as he drops new dance video: Watch
Shakira, Gerard Piqué fight with each other on THIS issue, Deets inside

Shakira, Gerard Piqué fight with each other on THIS issue, Deets inside
Prince Harry ‘feeds off Meghan’s confidence', looks 'out of place' at star-studded event in LA

Prince Harry ‘feeds off Meghan’s confidence', looks 'out of place' at star-studded event in LA
Inside BTS’ Jungkook’s Q/A session on Instagram

Inside BTS’ Jungkook’s Q/A session on Instagram
Prince Harry throwing dirt on Camilla 'may help her'

Prince Harry throwing dirt on Camilla 'may help her'

Latest

view all