Tuesday Mar 01 2022
BLACKPINK member Rosé spills reason behind learning to skateboard

Tuesday Mar 01, 2022

BLACKPINK member Rosé, whose real name is Roseanne Park, revealed reasons behind learning 'skateboarding'.

During her conversation with Dazed Korea for its March issue, the On The Ground hit-maker revealed that she has been strangely drawn towards skateboarding lately.

Sometimes while I’m staying still, I come up with ideas,” she started detailing.

“Now that I think about it, it’s a bit strange so it’s funny, but one day I imagined myself skateboarding while I was sleeping. So I got up all of a sudden and decided that I should learn,” she recalled.

“I think I’m lucky with everything. Even if you look around your surroundings because you want to learn, sometimes it’s not as easy as you want it to be. At that time, I progressed quickly,” the 25-year-old singer recalled.

“I felt good when I fell down at first. I guess I was waiting for that. I wondered when I would fall, and when I did I thought ‘Okay, this is it’,” she noted.

Rosé recently called off some of her overseas schedules after testing positive for Covid-19.

