Tuesday Mar 01 2022
Tuesday Mar 01, 2022

Queen Elizabeth returns to work

Queen Elizabeth II, who fell ill with Covid last week,returned to work on Tuesday as she hosted the new ambassadors of Andorra and Chad from her home at Windsor Castle.

royal fans were worried about the Queen's health since she tested positive on February 20.

But a palace statement indicates she's well enough to hold virtual engagements, hosting the new ambassadors of Andorra and Chad from her home at Windsor Castle.

The queen last week cancelled similar scheduled engagements with new ambassadors as she was not feeling well at that time. A diplomatic reception she was also due to attend on Wednesday this week was cancelled on the advice of Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Buckingham Palace has said it will not give a running commentary on the Queen's health, but news that she is undertaking duties again has delighted the royal fans. Previously Charles said, 'she's a lot better now'.

