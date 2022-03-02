Joey King said yes! Engaged to boyfriend Steven Piet

 
Joey King is officially engaged!

The Kissing Booth star turned to her Instagram on Wednesday to drop the big news with boyfriend Steven Piet. The couple had been dating for more than two years.

"I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can’t help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy," Joey began in a heartwarming note.

"I never knew that a persons presence and heart could feel like a real home. I never knew love could be so unquestionably beautiful. I never knew until you. The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive. I love you more than an Instagram caption could ever do justice. Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let’s do it,"  she gushed.

The Slender Man star and her 30-year-old producer/director boyfriend began dating in September 2019.

