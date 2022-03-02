Adele warned Rich Paul romance could dump her career: 'She is going to upset fans'

 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 02 2022
Wednesday Mar 02, 2022

Adele is being warned of grave consequences if she keeps on ignoring her fans amid romance with Rich Paul.

The Easy On Me hitmaker, who announced the engagement with Paul this year, is reportedly high on love and canceled her Las Vegas shows amid relationship troubles with beau.

 “I’m so sorry. It just ain’t ready," she told her fans at the eleventh hour ahead of her Las Vegas residency.

A source told Heat magazine: “Her management have told Adele that if she delays the Vegas gigs any further, she’s going to upset her fanbase even more. She could also face a public backlash that she’ll struggle to recover from.

“It seems as if she’s been putting off important career decisions because she’s been finding it hard to focus on work, instead of her relationship.

“Rich makes her feel safe, while the thought of going back on stage terrifies her.”

Rich Paul romance is stopping her from taking “important career decisions” adds the source.

The mother-of-one started dating Paul in 2021. Reports suggest the songstress had barely practised her Las Vegas performance amid trouble in paradise with boyfriend at the time.

She was “constantly on the phone with Rich, loudly shouting and sobbing”.

It was said the singer “couldn’t get through a single full rehearsal” despite a month of preparation.

