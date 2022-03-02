 
Ellen DeGeneres shells out THIS whopping amount to buy new house

Ellen DeGeneres has reportedly dropped nearly $21 million on a new Moorish-style house in California
Ellen DeGeneres has reportedly dropped nearly $21 million on a new Moorish-style house in California

Talk show royalty Ellen DeGeneres has reportedly dropped nearly $21 million on a new Moorish-style house in California, reported The New York Post.

According to details shared on Realtor.com, DeGeneres’ latest pad is located in Montecito, Santa Barbara County with its design heavily influenced by the Alhambra Palace in Granada, Spain.

The property, named Villa Tragara, is spread over 2.45 acres and was up for sale for almost $35 million in 2019, with DeGeneres cinching quite the deal for it even three years later.

Villa Tragara is far from being DeGeneres and her wife Portia Rossi’s first property in Montecito; they already own a $14.3 million ranch, and a $13.9 million property in the area.

They also own a $8.5 million modern house in Beverly Hills, which they bought last August.

DeGeneres’ latest property boasts some truly luxe features, including views of the Pacific Ocean, a formal motor court, hand-carved doors, Turkish hammam-style bathrooms, Corinthian columns, a $400,000 heated pool, a fire pit, an olive orchard, and several different sports courts. 

