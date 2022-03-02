 
Wednesday Mar 02 2022
BTS' Suga promises ARMY to hold live session on his birthday

Wednesday Mar 02, 2022

BTS’ Suga gave ARMY a surprise as he promised to hold a live session on his birthday.

The second older member of the group held a live session on V Live on Tuesday evening and interacted with ARMY, the BTS fandom. 

During the session, Suga spoke about their upcoming concerts, his birthday, his health post-Covid-19, and his recently released songs in a recent live.

Speaking about the original soundtrack, Stay Alive, that he produced for the webtoon 7FATES: CHAKHO, Suga asked the feedback of his viewers. Yoongi spoke about both the tracks--Stay Alive and Girl of My Dreams, revealing that he wrote the lyrics for the songs on the flight to the US. He also said he recorded Girl of My Dreams almost as soon as he landed there.

Meanwhile, Suga also promised ARMY that he will hold a live session on his birthday, which is on March 9.

 "It's my birthday soon, I'll see you guys on my birthday. I'll come live again on my birthday," he said. When asked what he planned to do on his special day, Suga replied, "What will I do on my birthday? The day after is concert day so I don't think I can do much (laughed)." 

BTS will hold three concerts in Seoul this month. The BTS Permission To Dance On Stage-Seoul is scheduled on March 10, 12, and 13.

The BTS member also spoke about their home concert next week, "The concert is going to be very fun. We're preparing hard. We've been looking forward to a concert in Korea. 

About their Las Vegas concert, Suga said, "I'm excited for the Vegas concert too” The dates of the concerts are April 8, 9, 15, and 16.

