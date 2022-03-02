 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Stepdad Jason Momoa shows up to ‘The Batman’ premiere to support Zoe Kravitz

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet may have split up but the family love remains and Momoa proved the same when he showed up to support his step-daughter Zoe Kravitz at the premiere of her latest film The Batman.

The Aquaman star, who separated from Kravitz’s mother Bonet in January, flew over to New York on Tuesday to specially attend the screening of the film which stars Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman.

Talking about Momoa’s attendance despite his split from Bonet, a source told People, “He loves Zoë and always has. That hasn't changed.”

“He believes in family. He's always said that, and him going to the premiere is to show support for the family. That's what he does. And that's who he is. It's not more complicated than that,” added the insider.

In fact, according to sources, Momoa “made an extra effort to be there’ for Kravitz despite his own busy schedule.

“Family comes before anything for him. He's also close to Lenny. It's all very comfortable with Jason. That's who he is,” said a source.

Before heading to the premiere on Tuesday, Momoa had taken to Instagram to share a photo with Kravitz’s beau Channing Tatum with an excited caption that read, “CHEEEEHUUUUUUUU. SO EXCITED @channingtatum and I are on our way to see our ZOZO.”

“Finally, @thebatman premiere. I'm so beyond proud of you @zoeisabellakravitz all my aloha to @adamweitsman and @daveophilly for making this happen at the last minute. mahalo @wbpictures for the invite,” he added. 

