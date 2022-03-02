 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Dax Shepard wouldn’t mind reconnecting with ex-Ashley Olsen for THIS reason

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 02, 2022

Before Dax Shepard was married to Kristen Bell, the actor dated teen sensation Ashley Olsen
Before Dax Shepard was married to Kristen Bell, the actor dated teen sensation Ashley Olsen

Before Dax Shepard was married to Kristen Bell, the actor dated teen sensation Ashley Olsen, he revealed in a recent episode of his podcast Armchair Expert.

Talking to co-host Monica Padman on the show, Shepard shared, “I dated Ashley Olsen and she's just the most wonderful person. She's fantastic.”

While Shepard admitted that some found them a ‘pretty weird pairing’, he wouldn’t mind reconnecting with Olsen for a very specific reason; their shared love for cars, and her owning a black Cadillac DeVille DTS while they were dating.

“I wouldn't mind reconnecting with her to find out if she has that DTS,” Shepard quipped.

The Bless This Mess actor also recalled being ‘kind of thunderstruck with the beauty’ when he first met Olsen at a party.

Since moving past his romance with Olsen, Shepard has been married to Bell since 2013 and the couple share two daughters.

More From Entertainment:

Sean Penn forced to walk miles to Ukraine-Poland border amid Russian invasion

Sean Penn forced to walk miles to Ukraine-Poland border amid Russian invasion
'Euphoria' star Syndey Sweeny flashes mysterious bling, fans speculate engagement

'Euphoria' star Syndey Sweeny flashes mysterious bling, fans speculate engagement

Elon Musk sends promised Starlink shipment to Ukraine amid Russian invasion

Elon Musk sends promised Starlink shipment to Ukraine amid Russian invasion

Tristan Thompson trolled with 'Khloe Kardashian' chants during NBA game

Tristan Thompson trolled with 'Khloe Kardashian' chants during NBA game
Hailey Bieber shares unseen childhood photos of Justin Bieber on his 28th birthday

Hailey Bieber shares unseen childhood photos of Justin Bieber on his 28th birthday
Katy Perry prefers ‘closer to home’ residencies to world tours: ‘It’s natural’

Katy Perry prefers ‘closer to home’ residencies to world tours: ‘It’s natural’
Katy Perry dives into the creation of ‘psychedelic’ Las Vegas Residency

Katy Perry dives into the creation of ‘psychedelic’ Las Vegas Residency
Cardi B's Daughter Kulture is smitten by her baby ‘brother’ in latest video

Cardi B's Daughter Kulture is smitten by her baby ‘brother’ in latest video
Stepdad Jason Momoa shows up to ‘The Batman’ premiere to support Zoe Kravitz

Stepdad Jason Momoa shows up to ‘The Batman’ premiere to support Zoe Kravitz
Lindsay Lohan makes a striking comeback with secret Netflix collaboration

Lindsay Lohan makes a striking comeback with secret Netflix collaboration
How Kate Middleton, Prince William reacted when Wales woman broke royal protocol

How Kate Middleton, Prince William reacted when Wales woman broke royal protocol
BTS’ Suga promises ARMY to hold live session on his birthday

BTS’ Suga promises ARMY to hold live session on his birthday

Latest

view all