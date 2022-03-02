Britney Spears celebrates newfound freedom in style, responds to fans over her beach photos

Britney Spears, who is currently vacationing in French Polynesia with her fiancé Sam Asghari, has finally revealed the reason behind her au-natural snaps.



The US pop star has shared multiple beach photos (censored with diamond emojis) to her social media over the past several months.



Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 40-year-old singer revealed the reason for her recent pattern of her amazing gesture.

Britney tried to explain her freedom to the world by sharing her beach snaps in which she left nothing to imagine.

Britney appeared to be savoring her newfound freedom ever since she was freed from her conservatorship in November—and it looks like that includes ditching the constraints of clothing.



In the past two days, she has posted a total of eight such images of her at the beach, as well as a short video of her playing in the white sand without covering her body.



Britney also shared her amazing pics from her popular era in latest Instagram, captioning: "Alrightyyy then folks … showing my bod in French Polynesia as a rebel and free WOMAN !!!!! I WILL DO BIG LETTERS CAUSE I THINK THAT MEANS IT’S IMPORTANT AND I DON’T WANT TO BE LEFT OUT …. SHOWING THINGS OF IMPORTANCE"

Britney lover Sam, who has also been sharing his island experience with the public on Instagram, posted a clip of the besotted couple enjoying in a pool on Monday, much to the excitement—and shock—of singer's adoring fans.