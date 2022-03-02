 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew's military friend claims Duke of York is 'down'

Wednesday Mar 02, 2022

Prince Andrew's old military friend has shared his knowledge about the Duke of York's current position saying 'he is is down, he is broken'.

The Duke of York has reportedly been struggling with the public humiliation of the £12million sex case settlement, according to a media outlet.

The source - who served with Prince Andrew during the Falklands War - told the Mirror: 'He is down, he is broken. If he wants to dress up once in a while in a naval uniform, then let him.

'His reputation is in tatters, his public life is over. He is a walking embarrassment.'

The Queen stripped her son of his remaining military affiliations and patronages and forced him to stop using the His Royal Highness title in any official capacity. However, Prince Andrew was reportedly allowed to keep his title of Vice Admiral in a bid to cheer him up, the outlet, citing source, claimed.

The Vice Admiral rank is Prince Andrew's only armed forced honorary title and is the equivalent of an Army Lieutenant General, which the source said was 'effectively the same as an honorary degree' for serving in the Royal Navy during the Falklands War.

The source described Andrew as 'actually not a bad person' when they knew him, but said he had a 'few entitlement issues'.

They added: 'He hasn’t been convicted of anything. I have no idea whether he is guilty or innocent, so I think he has paid quite a heavy price.'

