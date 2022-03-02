 
Kanye West threatens' Kim Kardashian's beau Pete Davidson in Donda 2

Kanye West has reportedly issued a warning to Pete Davidson warning him against ‘standing between a man and his kids’ amid divorce proceedings with Kim Kardashian.

The threat was reportedly delivered in a Donda 2 lyric that was shared live during Kanye’s listening party.

In one of the songs according to HollywoodLife, Kanye can be heard rapping "Never take the family picture off the fridge.”

According to fans who attended the live party he also added, “Never stand between a man and his kids. Y’all ain’t got enough security for this, y’all ain’t got enough security for this.”

He also added, “I put your security at risk, I make your security acquit like we don’t get paid enough for this.”

This lyric has gone viral shortly after Kanye, accused Kim Kardashian of putting security between him and his kids. 

This public feud is a continuation of Kanye’s ongoing qualms against Kim Kardashian for letting North use TikTok, as well as his attempts to block divorce proceedings. 

