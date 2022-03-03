 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen's son Prince Edward imitates James Bond actor Daniel Craig?

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 03, 2022

Queens son Prince Edward imitates James Bond actor Daniel Craig?

Prince Edward appeared to be auditioning as the next James Bond when he attended a National Youth Fundraiser, said a report in mailplus.co.uk.

According to the report, the Queen's youngest son wore a red velvet jacket similar to the one sported by Daniel Craig, the British actor who played James Bond in his last film as the British spy in "No Time To Die", during the London premier of his film.

Photo mailplus.co.uk
Photo mailplus.co.uk

The report said film producer Barbara Broccli and Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page were also present in at the fundraiser in North London.

"No Time To Die" was Craig's last outing as James Bond.  Rege-Jean Page, Tom Hardy and several others actors are being considered to succeed Craig as agent 007.

