Angelina Jolie shares update on Ukrainian refugees

Angelina Jolie on Monday said it's critical that neighboring countries continue to welcome all those fleeting Ukraine after Russian invasion of the country.

The actress, who is a UN special envoy for refugees, said "More than half a million people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries in the past several days."

Jolie said UNHCR estimates it may be up to 4 million if the situation escalates further.

Russian forces have killed hundreds of people and destroyed infrastructure since they invaded Ukraine last week.