 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Angelina Jolie shares update on Ukrainian refugees

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 03, 2022

Angelina Jolie shares update on Ukrainian refugees

Angelina Jolie on Monday said it's critical that neighboring countries continue to welcome all those fleeting Ukraine after Russian invasion of the country.

The actress, who is a UN special envoy for refugees, said "More than half a million people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries in the past several days."

Jolie  said UNHCR estimates it may be up to 4 million if the situation escalates further. 

Russian forces have killed hundreds of people and destroyed infrastructure since they invaded Ukraine last week.

More From Entertainment:

Queen's son Prince Edward imitates James Bond actor Daniel Craig?

Queen's son Prince Edward imitates James Bond actor Daniel Craig?
New safe limit for music venues set

New safe limit for music venues set
Kate Middleton's mother launches new initiative

Kate Middleton's mother launches new initiative

Prince Harry won't return to UK to attend Queen's Platinum Jubilee as he 'can't face' Royal Family: report

Prince Harry won't return to UK to attend Queen's Platinum Jubilee as he 'can't face' Royal Family: report
Prince Charles and William gearing up to take Queen's role: report

Prince Charles and William gearing up to take Queen's role: report
Sarah Ferguson shares exciting news

Sarah Ferguson shares exciting news
Robert Pattinson dishes on his character Batman- Bruce Wayne: Read on

Robert Pattinson dishes on his character Batman- Bruce Wayne: Read on
Kate Middleton pokes fun at Prince William during royal engagement

Kate Middleton pokes fun at Prince William during royal engagement
Prince William, Kate Middleton's son Prince George enjoys THIS farm activity

Prince William, Kate Middleton's son Prince George enjoys THIS farm activity

Kate Middleton's solo tour to Copenhagen was a 'test case' for the Duchess

Kate Middleton's solo tour to Copenhagen was a 'test case' for the Duchess
Kate Middleton may become ‘strain’ on Prince William: report

Kate Middleton may become ‘strain’ on Prince William: report
Lindsay Lohan surprises fans with two new films at Netflix

Lindsay Lohan surprises fans with two new films at Netflix

Latest

view all