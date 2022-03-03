Kim Kardashian to help people of Ukraine

Thousands of Ukrainian have fled the war Russia has imposed on their country.

Hundreds of people have been killed and many others injured after President Vladimir Putin ordered his forces into Ukraine last week.

Actors, musicians, sportsmen and other celebrities are raising their voice against the aggression while calling on the international community to help the people who have fled the conflict.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian on Wednesday joined the efforts to help the people of Ukraine.

She said her brand SKIMS would be making a donation to support the people of Ukraine.

The former wife of American rapper Kanye West also asked millions of her fans to donate to help the people affected by the war.



