 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian to help people of Ukraine

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 03, 2022

Kim Kardashian to help people of Ukraine

Thousands of Ukrainian have fled the war Russia has imposed on their country.

Hundreds of people have been killed and many others injured after President Vladimir Putin ordered his forces into Ukraine last week.

Actors, musicians, sportsmen and other celebrities are raising their voice against the aggression while calling on the international community to help the people who have fled the conflict.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian on Wednesday joined the efforts to help the people of Ukraine.

She said her brand SKIMS would be making a donation to support the people of Ukraine.

The former wife of American rapper Kanye West also asked millions of her fans to donate to help the people affected by the war.

Kim Kardashian to help people of Ukraine


More From Entertainment:

Justin Bieber reacts to Kanye West's birthday message

Justin Bieber reacts to Kanye West's birthday message

'Star Trek: Picard' romantically going where Picard hasn’t gone before

'Star Trek: Picard' romantically going where Picard hasn’t gone before
Angelina Jolie shares update on Ukrainian refugees

Angelina Jolie shares update on Ukrainian refugees

Queen's son Prince Edward imitates James Bond actor Daniel Craig?

Queen's son Prince Edward imitates James Bond actor Daniel Craig?
New safe limit for music venues set

New safe limit for music venues set
Kate Middleton's mother launches new initiative

Kate Middleton's mother launches new initiative

Prince Harry won't return to UK to attend Queen's Platinum Jubilee as he 'can't face' Royal Family: report

Prince Harry won't return to UK to attend Queen's Platinum Jubilee as he 'can't face' Royal Family: report
Prince Charles and William gearing up to take Queen's role: report

Prince Charles and William gearing up to take Queen's role: report
Sarah Ferguson shares exciting news

Sarah Ferguson shares exciting news
Robert Pattinson dishes on his character Batman- Bruce Wayne: Read on

Robert Pattinson dishes on his character Batman- Bruce Wayne: Read on
Kate Middleton pokes fun at Prince William during royal engagement

Kate Middleton pokes fun at Prince William during royal engagement
Prince William, Kate Middleton's son Prince George enjoys THIS farm activity

Prince William, Kate Middleton's son Prince George enjoys THIS farm activity

Latest

view all