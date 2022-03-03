Kim Kardashian, legally single, never looking back at toxic Kanye West

FileFootage

Kim Kardashian is making the most out of her newfound freedom from unhealthy marriage!



The 41-year-old reality star was legally declared single in a court hearing on Tuesday, three months after filing the plea. Kim, marries to billionaire rapper Kanye West, noted irretrievable differences in the documents.

During the session, Kardashian appeared via video conference for the hearing, while West remained absent, reported TMZ.

The judges' ruling comes as a happy day for the Kardashian family. Aides note Kim is "relieved" that the judge made decision in her favour.



"Kim has considered herself single for a while," the source says. "She is relieved that it's official though. She isn't looking back and wants everything about the divorce to be final."

"She is in a very happy place right now," the source says of the SKIMS founder. "It's taken her months to get to this point. She feels good about life."

The source adds how Kim and new boyfriend Pete Davidson are in a secure place right now.

"Her kids are great and she loves dating Pete," the source says. "She isn't seeing anyone else. She is having the best time with him."



Kardashian and West started dating in 2012 and wed in May 2014. In 2021, Kim officially filed for divorce from Kanye West after his various public outbursts, including bid to stand for President of US in 2020 elections.

