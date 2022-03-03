Robert Pattinson addresses’ really really weird’ times on ‘The Batman’ set

 
Actor Robert Pattinson breaks down his experience on the ‘really really weird’ set of Batman.

Pattinson got candid about it all during his interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“It’s so surreal," he started off by admitting. "I mean, it’s like, it’s literally … I was just texting somebody earlier, ‘I’m going to the Batman premiere tonight’ and they're like, ‘Don’t you find it really weird that you’re Batman?’ I’m like, yeah. It’s really, really weird."

During the course of the interview, Pattinson also referenced his hopes for it all and praised the script for standing on its own.

In Pattinson’s eyes, “The script is really, really solid. I thought I had an idea of how to do it from the script, but I just started reading tons of the graphic novels — I didn’t really grow up on comics — and I kind of realized there was just a feeling.”

“Even though they kind of change through genres and tone, there’s a specific Batman feeling that really started to connect to me. It was quite organic. I wasn’t particularly thinking, ‘Oh, this is how I wanna do it.' It's just kind of what came out."

