Taylor Swift sends congratulatory note to Avril Lavigne over her new album

Thursday Mar 03 2022
Thursday Mar 03, 2022

Taylor Swift is showering love on Avril Lavigne on the release of her new album.

On Wednesday, My Happy Ending singer shared sweet footage of flowers she received from Swift to celebrate the recent release of Lavigne's seventh studio album, Love Sux.

The beautiful bouquet included pink, peach, and white flowers, as well as a cute note from the Lover singer.

"Avril, Been dancing around my kitchen to your fabulous new album!!" Swift penned. "It's AMAZING, like you."

She signed the sentiment, "Your forever fan, Taylor."

Released on Feb. 25, Lavigne's 12-track album is produced by Travis Barker's DTA Records. The record features appearances from Machine Gun Kelly and Blackbear, and writing from Lavigne's boyfriend Mod Sun.

Lavigne celebrated the debut of her album shortly before its release on Twitter alongside a GIF of herself banging on a door from a previous music video.

