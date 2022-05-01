Olivia Rodrigo brings Avril Lavigne on stage for surprise performance at Toronto concert

American music sensation Olivia Rodrigo treated fans with a surprise performance during her Sour Tour stop in Toronto as she welcomed a very special guest on stage on Friday (April 29).

The Drivers License crooner, 19, welcomed the Canadian pop music icon Avril Lavigne on stage and delivered a duet performance on her 2002 breakout hit Complicated.

“I’m so, so, so lucky because she came here tonight to sing with me,” said Rodrigo, who was elated to introduce the pop-punk princess on stage. “Please give it up for Avril Lavigne!”

Both the stars donned similarly plaid pleated skirts and black boots outfits for the night. They also rocked on Lavigne’s popular early 2000s track, Let Go.

Rodrigo shared her own Instagram post, writing, “Toronto last night was special thank u dearest @avrillavigne for singing with me. look up 2 u so much.”





Lavigne later shared her excitement about the duet on social media. “Jumped up to sing ‘Complicated’ on stage with @oliviarodrigo in Toronto tonight,” she wrote on Instagram. “It was very sweet to perform with you tonight on your SOUR tour!! Have an incredible tour gurl. Keep killing it. Sending you so much love.”