Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz set pure couple goals as they enjoy romantic outing

Victoria Beckham and David's son Brooklyn Beckham held hands with glamorous wife Nicola Peltz as the newlyweds enjoyed romantic outing in NYC on Sunday.

Brookline, 23, cut a casual figure in a white T-shirt and navy trousers, while he draped a black jumper over his shoulders during his chic appearance with his sweet wife.



While, Nicola looked typically stylish in a black blazer over a matching T-shirt and figure-hugging black leggings. The couple looked more loved-up than ever as they stepped out in the town.



The 27-year-old actress elevated her already impressive height in a pair of black platform boots, and toted her essentials in a black handbag. Her blonde tresses fluttered in the breeze as she walked hand-in-hand with her new husband.

Brooklyn Beckham and looked loved-up in the snap as makeup free Nicola cupped Brooklyn's face while their cheeks were pressed together.



Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham delighted fans with their stunning appearance as they were all smiles during a stroll.