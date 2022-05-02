 
entertainment
Monday May 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Pete Davidson saves Kim Kardashian from humiliation

By
Web Desk

Monday May 02, 2022

Pete Davidson saves Kim Kardashian from humiliation
Pete Davidson saves Kim Kardashian from humiliation

Pete Davidson saved his ladylove US reality TV star Kim Kardashian from humiliation during their loved-up red-carpet debut at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on the weekend.

The Saturday Night Live star proved viral for Kim when she almost fell to the ground as she was making her entrance with the boyfriend.

Kim tripped on her gown and almost took a nasty tumble on the shiny floor when Pete fortunately rescued her.

A video of the incident is doing rounds on the internet.

In the video clip, Kim and Pete can be seen walking hand-in-hand when the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star slipped backwards.

She suddenly grabbed onto Pete Davidson’s arm with her spare hand to stop falling to the ground.


More From Entertainment:

David Beckham regrets not keeping Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz's wedding gift for himself

David Beckham regrets not keeping Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz's wedding gift for himself

Carrie Underwood pays homage to late Naomi Judd during Stagecoach Performance

Carrie Underwood pays homage to late Naomi Judd during Stagecoach Performance
Rihanna fully enjoying her pregnancy, dancing and rapping

Rihanna fully enjoying her pregnancy, dancing and rapping
From Rihanna to Lady Gaga, here’s a look back at Met Gala’s most memorable moments

From Rihanna to Lady Gaga, here’s a look back at Met Gala’s most memorable moments
Avril Lavigne’s shows put on hold due to Covid-19 case on tour

Avril Lavigne’s shows put on hold due to Covid-19 case on tour

Katy Perry responds to ‘her funny fall’ on American Idol in Mermaid costume: Video

Katy Perry responds to ‘her funny fall’ on American Idol in Mermaid costume: Video
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck start construction of their marital home?

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck start construction of their marital home?
Kate Middleton thanks to all for ‘lovely’ messages on Princess Charlotte’s seventh birthday

Kate Middleton thanks to all for ‘lovely’ messages on Princess Charlotte’s seventh birthday
Vanessa Bryant wishes late daughter Gianna Bryant on her 16th Birthday

Vanessa Bryant wishes late daughter Gianna Bryant on her 16th Birthday
Pete Davidson breaks silence on being harassed by Kanye West

Pete Davidson breaks silence on being harassed by Kanye West
Prince William planning Windsor move to secure line of succession?

Prince William planning Windsor move to secure line of succession?
Princess Charlotte marks seventh birthday with a special friend

Princess Charlotte marks seventh birthday with a special friend

Latest

view all