 
entertainment
Monday May 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles ‘shuts down’ Beatrice and Eugenie’s chances at royal futures

By
Web Desk

Monday May 02, 2022

File Footage

Prince Charles has reportedly shut down any conversations surrounding Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie having royal futures.

MailPlus' Palace Confidential host Jo Elvin spoke of the chances with Richard Kay.

He began by referencing the sudden influx in PR the princesses seem to be getting but admitted, “I don't think they will have a formal royal role at all.”

“The Prince of Wales has made his plans for the future very clear, which is a slimmed-down royal family. Expanding it to include the York daughters to help the royal cause is unlikely to happen.”

“They will feature from time to time. It does seem they want to have a royal role, but they do have full-time lives out of royal duty.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle asked to start proving things: 'Cut the trash out'

Meghan Markle asked to start proving things: 'Cut the trash out'
Prince Harry told not to go against Camilla in memoir: 'She is the future'

Prince Harry told not to go against Camilla in memoir: 'She is the future'
Netflix discovering 'brutal reality' of Meghan, knows it made 'biggest mistake'

Netflix discovering 'brutal reality' of Meghan, knows it made 'biggest mistake'
Meghan Markle blow as Netflix cameras not allowed in Buckingham Palace

Meghan Markle blow as Netflix cameras not allowed in Buckingham Palace
'Fake-priest' tricks Queen guards to enter Windsor Castle barracks

'Fake-priest' tricks Queen guards to enter Windsor Castle barracks
Meghan Markle animated series axed by Netflix under $100m deal!

Meghan Markle animated series axed by Netflix under $100m deal!
From Blake Lively to Kim Kardashian: Best dressed at 2022 Met Gala

From Blake Lively to Kim Kardashian: Best dressed at 2022 Met Gala
The Kardashians beat Blac Chyna in defamation lawsuit

The Kardashians beat Blac Chyna in defamation lawsuit
Victoria Beckham CANNOT stop laughing over David Beckham birthday cake

Victoria Beckham CANNOT stop laughing over David Beckham birthday cake
Amber Heard in Aquaman for 'less than 10 minutes' as role-scrapping petition looms

Amber Heard in Aquaman for 'less than 10 minutes' as role-scrapping petition looms
ALL Kardashian-Jenner sisters spotted at the Met Gala: Check out their breathtaking looks

ALL Kardashian-Jenner sisters spotted at the Met Gala: Check out their breathtaking looks
Prince William ANNOYED of Kate Middleton’s mom Carole amid royal row

Prince William ANNOYED of Kate Middleton’s mom Carole amid royal row

Latest

view all