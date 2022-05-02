Prince Charles ‘shuts down’ Beatrice and Eugenie’s chances at royal futures

File Footage

Prince Charles has reportedly shut down any conversations surrounding Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie having royal futures.



MailPlus' Palace Confidential host Jo Elvin spoke of the chances with Richard Kay.

He began by referencing the sudden influx in PR the princesses seem to be getting but admitted, “I don't think they will have a formal royal role at all.”

“The Prince of Wales has made his plans for the future very clear, which is a slimmed-down royal family. Expanding it to include the York daughters to help the royal cause is unlikely to happen.”

“They will feature from time to time. It does seem they want to have a royal role, but they do have full-time lives out of royal duty.”