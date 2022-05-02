Kate Middleton thanks to all for ‘lovely’ messages on Princess Charlotte’s seventh birthday

Kate Middleton seems to be over the moon on her sweet daughter's seventh birthday, receiving love and prayers from family, fans and friends for the the little fairy.

The Duchess of Sussex has extended gratitude to all for their sweet birthday wishes for her beloved daughter.



Prince William's wife tweeted on Monday: "Thank you for all the lovely messages on Princess Charlotte’s seventh birthday!"

Kate took to Twitter and Instagram simultaneously and shared Charlotte’s stunning photo to thank the fans and friends.



Earlier, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge mesmerized the royal fans by sharing some adorable photos of their daughter to mark her seventh birthday. Kate captioned the photos: “7 years old tomorrow!”

The 96-year-old monarch also showered love on her great-granddaughter Princess Charlotte on 7th birthday on Monday. The Buckingham Palace shared sweet photo of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s daughter on its official Twitter and Instagram handles with message from the Queen.

Charlotte is a great-grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, and fourth in line to the throne, behind his grandfather Charles, father William and brother George.