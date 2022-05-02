 
entertainment
From Rihanna to Lady Gaga, here’s a look back at Met Gala’s most memorable moments

Only a few hours are left till the ‘biggest fashion night’ of the year, Met Gala 2022 will hit the floors.

The star-studded event will bring the entertainers, models and industry insiders gracing the red carpet with their stunning, top-notch outfits.

The event, which started as a society midnight supper in 1948, is returning to its traditional calendar slot: the first Monday in May (today May 2).

This year, the entertainment fraternity will celebrate the Gala under the ‘Glided Glamor’ theme and fans cannot wait to see their favorite stars redefining the fashion and glamor looks.

Ahead of Met Gala 2022, here’s a look back to the event’s most memorable outfits including Lady Gaga rocking not one but four unbelievable ensembles in 2019 to Kim Kardashian’s jaw-dropping all-black look in 2021.

Kim Kardashian at the 2021 Met Gala
Lady Gaga at the 2019 Met Gala
Rihanna
Rihanna with boyfriend A$AP Rocky at the 2021 Met Gala
Beyoncé
Princess Diana
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Blake Lively
