Amber Heard in hot waters as petition to remove her from Aquaman 2 hits 3 million signatures

Amber Heard seems to be in trouble as petition calling for actress to be removed from Aquaman 2 has so far reached over 3 million signatures amid her ex-husband Johnny Depp's ongoing defamation lawsuit against her.

Depp, 58, has brought the $50million (£39million) defamation lawsuit after claiming Heard’s accusations of abuse against him are false. Heard is countersuing.



Legions of fans have come to the Pirates of the Caribbean star's defense after hearing his testimony last week, with a petition calling for his ex-wife to be axed from upcoming superhero film Aquaman 2 reaching three million signatures Monday.



Supporters of the actor are pleading with filmmakers DC and Warner Bros to ditch the actress from the sequel following the shocking domestic abuse allegations that have emerged in court over the last few weeks.

Heard, 36, was reported to have cut ties with her publicists ahead of this week's trial proceedings, following days of bad press generated by explosive court testimony.



During the trial psychologist testified that she suffered from two personality disorders and 'painted her as crazy'.

Heard reportedly made the decision to hire a new PR team after Dr. Shannon Curry - a clinical and forensic psychologist testifying for Depp - revealed she had borderline personality disorder (BPD) and histrionic personality disorder (HPD).



Taking the stand last Thursday, Dr. Curry told the court that Heard's BPD and instability was driven 'by this underlying terror of abandonment.'



The mom-of-one made the move in the apparent hope that she might receive more favorable coverage this week - during which time she is expected to take to the stand and testify. 'She doesn't like bad headlines,' an unnamed source told the New York Post, which first reported the news.

Another source told the newspaper that Amber Heard is 'frustrated with her story not being told effectively.