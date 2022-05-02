 
entertainment
Monday May 02 2022
Kylie Jenner looks drop-dead gorgeous in oversized denim coat as she jets off to NewYork

Monday May 02, 2022

Kylie Jenner’s latest pictures on social media are proof that she is a true fashionista.

The reality TV star stunned onlookers with her glam look as she took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures with her 'travel buddy' daughter Stormi Webster as the mother-daughter duo jetted off to New York ahead of Met Gala 2022.

In the photos, Kylie was seen donned in an oversized overcoat teamed up with beige-coloured thigh-high boots. She kept her hair open and is also seen wearing stylish pair of glasses. 

The beauty mogul also had a massive silver coloured bag beside her. Stormi on the other hand was seen sitting comfortably with her mother. 

Sharing the pictures, Kylie captioned the post as "my travel buddy for life."

Last year, Kylie who was invited to the event had mentioned that she was skipping the same due to her pregnancy. The beauty mogul was pregnant with her second child at the time. She welcomed a baby boy with Travis Scott earlier this year.

