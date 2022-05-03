From Blake Lively to Kim Kardashian: Best dressed at 2022 Met Gala

Met Gala 2022 invited high-end fashion moments to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday.

The momentous style night showcased some best outfits across Hollywood.

From Blake Lively to Kim Kardashian, here are our top picks for the night:

Blake Lively

Blake wore a dress inspired by the architecture of New York City, with the intricate detailing inspired by the Empire State Building and Statue of Liberty.



Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes channelled his inner Jean Valjean in a tailored jacket that he later removed to reveal a fitted double-breasted suit.



Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish’s Gucci stunned in a sea-green Gucci elite gown.



Megan The Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion stunned in gold-leafed feathers and train.



Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling slipped into a Grecian-style dress in her stunning red carpet walk.



Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas

To-be mother Sophie Turner showed off her bump in a black gown look alongside husband Joe Jonas, who wore an asymmetrical white jacket.



Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Pete Davidson ensured to serve looks with their exquisite outfits. Kim stole audience hearts in a Marilyn Monroe outfit.

In fact, Kim went with on of the star's most iconic dresses called the "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" dress. The dress has been on display in Orlando, Florida, at Ripley's Believe It or Not!.

Pete Davidson on the other hand, got a spray tan to match his counterpart as he donned a black suit for the night.

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens donned a black lace dress for the fashion night, channeling the 1900's fashion.

