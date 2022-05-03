Meghan Markle animated series axed by Netflix under $100m deal!

 
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's animated project under deal with Netflix has been slated.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a multimillion-dollar deal with the streaming giant in September 2020 and two years down the row, the couple has yet to produce content to honour their agreements.

Amid this, Meghan's animated series about a 12-year-old girl called 'Pearl' has been snubbed. 

Meghan said of the show: “Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges.

“I’m thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history."

The project, for which Meghan was the executive produced, was still in its developed phase, according to Deadline.

