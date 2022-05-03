 
Tuesday May 03 2022
Meghan Markle asked to start proving things: 'Cut the trash out'

Tuesday May 03, 2022

Meghan Markle asked to start proving things: 'Cut the thrash out'

Meghan Markle is being mocked for using people for her personal gains.

Royal biographer Angela Levin spoke to Talk TV’s Mike Graham in a recent interview, discussing about Meghan's Markle animated series freshly axed by Netflix.

The royal expert said: “She didn’t want the title - they don’t want to be royals so they didn’t want to do anything that was royal, except use the title that will help them make loads of money.”

Broadcaster Mike Graham agreed: "That would be why she introduced Harry as Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex the last time they were out in the Invictus Games."

Ms Levin added: “Yes - as if it was the Oscar awards.

“I think it’s very interesting actually because you can't just use people for your own ends, you actually have to prove things.”

Netflix recently lost subscribers over increased pricing plans.

She added: “When a lot of money is concerned with a big company, they’re not stupid, they’re only going to wait so long.

“I think they’ve been incredibly patient.

“They’ve decided that along with other things, they’re not the only thing they’re getting rid of, you just cut out the trash really.

“You carry on with what is really good and what you’re seeing, what you’re being shown," she concluded.

