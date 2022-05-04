 
entertainment
Wednesday May 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle was unhappy over Australia tour

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 04, 2022

Meghan Markle was unhappy over Australia tour

Meghan Markle was left mystified when thousands turned out to see her and “hated every second” of her visit to Australia , said a report in news.com.au while citing a new book.

Commenting on the report, senior royal biographer Angela Levin said the Duchess of Sussex was preparing to leave the royal family during her visit.

Taking to Twitter, Levin said, "No surprise there then. Meghan was preparing to leave the Royal Family asap after she got married. The £32m wedding was a step up the ladder of fame. Netflix have tripped her up."

Netflix on Sunday announced that it has dropped Meghan Markle's first animated series "Pearl".

The streaming giant, however, said that it would continue working with the Duchess of Sussex.

More From Entertainment:

Justin Bieber reveals he had an ‘emotional breakdown’ after marrying Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber reveals he had an ‘emotional breakdown’ after marrying Hailey Bieber
Piers Morgan lashes out at Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan lashes out at Meghan Markle
Johnny Depp is trilled after judge refuses Amber Heard’s plea to dismiss defamation suit

Johnny Depp is trilled after judge refuses Amber Heard’s plea to dismiss defamation suit
‘Doctor Strange’ tests appeal of movie ‘multiverse’

‘Doctor Strange’ tests appeal of movie ‘multiverse’
Sophie Turner finally breaks her silence on second pregnancy with husband Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner finally breaks her silence on second pregnancy with husband Joe Jonas
Princess Eugenie sends love to husband Jack Brooksbank on his birthday

Princess Eugenie sends love to husband Jack Brooksbank on his birthday
Kim Kardashian evokes US history at Met Gala

Kim Kardashian evokes US history at Met Gala
Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala moment shows how good she is at her job: being famous

Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala moment shows how good she is at her job: being famous
US judge rejects Amber Heard request to dismiss Johnny Depp defamation suit

US judge rejects Amber Heard request to dismiss Johnny Depp defamation suit
Kim Kardashian lost 16 pounds to fit into Marilyn Monroe dress for Met Gala

Kim Kardashian lost 16 pounds to fit into Marilyn Monroe dress for Met Gala
Kim Kardashian binges on pizza, donuts after strict Met Gala diet

Kim Kardashian binges on pizza, donuts after strict Met Gala diet
Bill Gates on whether he cheated on ex-Melinda: ‘I made mistakes’

Bill Gates on whether he cheated on ex-Melinda: ‘I made mistakes’

Latest

view all