Meghan Markle was unhappy over Australia tour

Meghan Markle was left mystified when thousands turned out to see her and “hated every second” of her visit to Australia , said a report in news.com.au while citing a new book.

Commenting on the report, senior royal biographer Angela Levin said the Duchess of Sussex was preparing to leave the royal family during her visit.

Taking to Twitter, Levin said, "No surprise there then. Meghan was preparing to leave the Royal Family asap after she got married. The £32m wedding was a step up the ladder of fame. Netflix have tripped her up."

Netflix on Sunday announced that it has dropped Meghan Markle's first animated series "Pearl".

The streaming giant, however, said that it would continue working with the Duchess of Sussex.