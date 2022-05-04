Justin Bieber reveals he had an ‘emotional breakdown’ after marrying Hailey Bieber

File Footage

Justin Bieber admitted he had an ‘emotional’ breakdown after his marriage with Hailer Bieber did not solve his problems.

In an interview with Ebro Darden for Apple Music, the Attention singer got candid about his life after tying the knot and the impact religion had on him.

"It's a journey. I remember when I first got married, I hit a little bit of an emotional breakdown because I thought marriage was going to fix all my problems and it didn't," the singer told Darden. "It just kind of was a reflection of like, man, you're a bit of a hypocrite man."

He added, “You want your wife to do something that you're not doing and it's like, it's hard sometimes to look in the mirror and really have to realize, man, maybe you're not the person that you necessarily thought that you were and that's just a result of trauma and life circumstances."

Talking about how his faith and ‘relationship with Jesus’ helped him ‘not be so hard’ on himself, he said, "Just the idea that I'm forgiven and that he's walking me through this journey and day by day, I get to just get better and better and not be too hard on myself."

"I think that that's ultimately what's going to encourage the people of the world of like, it's discouraging out here sometimes," he further added. "Life smacks you in the face and it can be hard to get back up."

The 28-year-old continued: "But when you can have a perspective that God is not an angry dude, he is a loving, considerate, compassionate God who knows what we're going through and just wants us to be the best versions of ourselves."

"And so that for me in that perspective has really changed everything, man," Bieber concluded.



