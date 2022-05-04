 
entertainment
Wednesday May 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Cruz Beckham to reportedly move to LA to distance himself from family and make music

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 04, 2022

File Footage

Cruz Beckham to move to Los Angeles in order to distance himself from his family as he wants to make his name in music industry without using ‘Brand Beckham’ as per recent reports.

An insider spilled to Heat Magazine that the aspiring musician does not want to end up like his brothers Brooklyn and Romeo as they keep getting criticized for having no talent.

The source told the publication “Cruz has always had a bit of a rebellious streak. With two older brothers he grew up fast, but he couldn’t be more different.”

“He’s seen them both struggle. Brooklyn trying to be a celebrity chef or photographer and getting criticised for having no talent, and Romeo for never quite being able to realise his dream of being a football star like his dad,” the insider added. “He doesn’t want to end up like them.”

The outlet further shared, “Cruz has inherited a lot of his parents’ ambition and decided early on that music was his passion – but he doesn’t want to use Brand Beckham to make it happen."

It added that that David Beckham and Victoria Beckham’s son has already recorded some songs and has been meeting people in the industry to try and build some “street cred.”

The insider also revealed that even though the singer’s mother admires his determination, she’s stressed that her son won’t let her or David help him in his career.

Earlier, a report published by The Sun revealed that Cruz signed a deal with Tap Music – a company that made Dua Lipa a big star.


More From Entertainment:

Amber Herd recalls her early childhood and first interactions with

Amber Herd recalls her early childhood and first interactions with "charismatic" Johnny Depp
Piers Morgan's wife Celia Walden warns Prince Harry to back off Camilla 'warpath'

Piers Morgan's wife Celia Walden warns Prince Harry to back off Camilla 'warpath'
Amber Heard testifies in Johnny Depp’s libel suit

Amber Heard testifies in Johnny Depp’s libel suit
Prince Harry and Meghan may miss Queen's Jubilee celebrations

Prince Harry and Meghan may miss Queen's Jubilee celebrations

Jimmy Carr says Dave Chappelle's show was 'crazy' after attacker assaulted comedian on stage

Jimmy Carr says Dave Chappelle's show was 'crazy' after attacker assaulted comedian on stage

Dua Lipa reveals 'ticking off' good things ahead of her world tour

Dua Lipa reveals 'ticking off' good things ahead of her world tour
Kim Kardashian accused of ‘promoting extreme diet’ after she lost 16lbs in 3 weeks

Kim Kardashian accused of ‘promoting extreme diet’ after she lost 16lbs in 3 weeks
Brooklyn Beckham closely skips awkward encounter with ex-girlfriend at Met Gala

Brooklyn Beckham closely skips awkward encounter with ex-girlfriend at Met Gala
Kanye West accused of using samples of pastor’s sermon in ‘Come To Life’

Kanye West accused of using samples of pastor’s sermon in ‘Come To Life’
Cardi B reacts to Met Gala afterparty trolls: 'I hate it here'

Cardi B reacts to Met Gala afterparty trolls: 'I hate it here'
Khloe Kardashian takes fans behind her first Met Gala appearance

Khloe Kardashian takes fans behind her first Met Gala appearance
Post Malone is expecting first child: ‘Excited for this next chapter’

Post Malone is expecting first child: ‘Excited for this next chapter’

Latest

view all